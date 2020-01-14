Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 3A Division II

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.
In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.
6A: 245 teams
5A DI: 128 teams
5A DII: 125 teams
4A DI: 93 teams
4A DII: 93 teams
3A DI: 105 teams
3A DII: 106 teams
2A DI: 97 teams
2A DII: 93 teams
We started with Class 2A, then venturing into six-man with Class 1A Division I, and now we’re going to take a look at Class 3A Division II.
Ballinger, Brady, Grape Creek, and Sonora are the four Concho Valley teams represented in this classification and have been split up the past two seasons between districts 4-3A and 13-3A.
District 4 has consisted of Anson, Ballinger, Bangs, Cisco, Coleman, Grape Creek, Merkel, and TLCA. However, that will change this upcoming season. Anson, Cisco, and Coleman are moving down to Class 2A Division I and TLCA is moving up to Class 3A Division I.
On the other hand, District 13 has been made up of Blanco, Brady, Comfort, Ingram Moore, Johnson City LBJ, and Sonora. For the coming season though, Blanco and Johnson City are moving down to Class 2A Division I and Comfort is moving to Class 3A Division I.
Since several regional teams are switching districts its highly likely the four Concho Valley teams will be paired in a district together.
Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.
District 1
Alpine
Anthony
Crane
Odessa Compass Academy
Tornillo
District 2
Abernathy
Coahoma
Idalou
Lubbock Roosevelt
Stanton
District 3
Amarillo Highland Park
Canadian
Childress
Dimmitt
Friona
Spearman
Tulia
District 4
Ballinger
Brady
Grape Creek
Reagan County
Sonora
District 5
Bangs
Commanche
Dublin
Eastland
Merkel
Millsap
District 6
Callisburg
Henrietta
Holliday
Jacksboro
Nocona
Sadler S&S Consolidated
Valley View
Witchita Falls City View
District 7
Blooming Grove
Dallas Gateway Charter Academy
Edgewood
Lone Oak
Mildred
Palmer
Rice
Scurry-Rosser
District 8
Buffalo
Clifton
Franklin
Florence
Lexington
Riesel
Rogers
District 9
Bells
Blue Ridge
Gunter
Leonard
Pattonville Prairiland
Paris Chism
Whitewright
District 10
Arp
Big Sandy Harmony
Grand Saline
New London West Rusk
Quitman
Troup
Winona
District 11
Dangerfield
De Kalb
Hooks
Hughes Springs
Omaha Pewitt
Queen City
Redwater
District 12
Elysian Fields
Diana New Diana
Harleton
Ore City
Waskom
District 13
Anderson-Shiro
Corrigan-Camden
Hemphill
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Warren
District 14
Altair Rice
Danbury
East Bernard
Legacy School of Sport Sciences
Tidehaven
Van Vleck
Wallis Brazos
District 15
Dilley
Ingram Moore
Natalia
Nixon-Smiley
Karnes City
Poth
Stockdale
District 16
Banquette
George West
Hebbronville
Monta Alto
Odem
Santa Rosa
Skidmore-Tynan
Taft
In this scenario, rivals Brady and Ballinger are reunited in district 4, along with Grape Creek, Reagan County, and Sonora.
There is the question of where Ingram Moore could end up. I have them in district 15 with several San Antonio area teams, but there is a possibility of the Warriors being added to district 4.
As for Bangs and Merkel, they will move to district 5 along with former district 6 teams Commanche, Dublin, and Milspap, and classification newcomer Eastland.
Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.