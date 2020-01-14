Ballinger High School — Team Scores

Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 3A Division II

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams

5A DI: 128 teams

5A DII: 125 teams

4A DI: 93 teams

4A DII: 93 teams

3A DI: 105 teams

3A DII: 106 teams

2A DI: 97 teams

2A DII: 93 teams

We started with Class 2A, then venturing into six-man with Class 1A Division I, and now we’re going to take a look at Class 3A Division II.

Ballinger, Brady, Grape Creek, and Sonora are the four Concho Valley teams represented in this classification and have been split up the past two seasons between districts 4-3A and 13-3A.

District 4 has consisted of Anson, Ballinger, Bangs, Cisco, Coleman, Grape Creek, Merkel, and TLCA. However, that will change this upcoming season. Anson, Cisco, and Coleman are moving down to Class 2A Division I and TLCA is moving up to Class 3A Division I.

On the other hand, District 13 has been made up of Blanco, Brady, Comfort, Ingram Moore, Johnson City LBJ, and Sonora. For the coming season though, Blanco and Johnson City are moving down to Class 2A Division I and Comfort is moving to Class 3A Division I.

Since several regional teams are switching districts its highly likely the four Concho Valley teams will be paired in a district together.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.

District 1

Alpine

Anthony

Crane

Odessa Compass Academy 

Tornillo

District 2

Abernathy

Coahoma

Idalou

Lubbock Roosevelt

Stanton

District 3

Amarillo Highland Park

Canadian

Childress

Dimmitt

Friona

Spearman

Tulia

District 4

Ballinger

Brady

Grape Creek

Reagan County

Sonora

District 5

Bangs

Commanche

Dublin

Eastland

Merkel

Millsap 

District 6

Callisburg

Henrietta

Holliday

Jacksboro

Nocona

Sadler S&S Consolidated

Valley View

Witchita Falls City View

District 7

Blooming Grove

Dallas Gateway Charter Academy

Edgewood

Lone Oak

Mildred

Palmer

Rice

Scurry-Rosser

District 8

Buffalo

Clifton

Franklin

Florence

Lexington

Riesel

Rogers

District 9

Bells

Blue Ridge

Gunter

Leonard

Pattonville Prairiland

Paris Chism

Whitewright

District 10

Arp

Big Sandy Harmony

Grand Saline

New London West Rusk

Quitman

Troup

Winona

District 11

Dangerfield

De Kalb

Hooks

Hughes Springs

Omaha Pewitt

Queen City

Redwater

District 12

Elysian Fields

Diana New Diana

Harleton

Ore City

Waskom

District 13

Anderson-Shiro

Corrigan-Camden

Hemphill

Kountze

New Waverly

Newton

Warren

District 14

Altair Rice

Danbury

East Bernard

Legacy School of Sport Sciences

Tidehaven

Van Vleck

Wallis Brazos

District 15

Dilley

Ingram Moore

Natalia

Nixon-Smiley

Karnes City

Poth

Stockdale

District 16

Banquette

George West

Hebbronville

Monta Alto

Odem

Santa Rosa

Skidmore-Tynan

Taft

In this scenario, rivals Brady and Ballinger are reunited in district 4, along with Grape Creek, Reagan County, and Sonora.

There is the question of where Ingram Moore could end up. I have them in district 15 with several San Antonio area teams, but there is a possibility of the Warriors being added to district 4.

As for Bangs and Merkel, they will move to district 5 along with former district 6 teams Commanche, Dublin, and Milspap, and classification newcomer Eastland.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.

