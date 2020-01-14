Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 3A Division II

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams 5A DI: 128 teams 5A DII: 125 teams 4A DI: 93 teams 4A DII: 93 teams 3A DI: 105 teams 3A DII: 106 teams 2A DI: 97 teams 2A DII: 93 teams

We started with Class 2A, then venturing into six-man with Class 1A Division I, and now we’re going to take a look at Class 3A Division II.

Ballinger, Brady, Grape Creek, and Sonora are the four Concho Valley teams represented in this classification and have been split up the past two seasons between districts 4-3A and 13-3A.

District 4 has consisted of Anson, Ballinger, Bangs, Cisco, Coleman, Grape Creek, Merkel, and TLCA. However, that will change this upcoming season. Anson, Cisco, and Coleman are moving down to Class 2A Division I and TLCA is moving up to Class 3A Division I.

On the other hand, District 13 has been made up of Blanco, Brady, Comfort, Ingram Moore, Johnson City LBJ, and Sonora. For the coming season though, Blanco and Johnson City are moving down to Class 2A Division I and Comfort is moving to Class 3A Division I.

Since several regional teams are switching districts its highly likely the four Concho Valley teams will be paired in a district together.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.

District 1 Alpine Anthony Crane Odessa Compass Academy Tornillo District 2 Abernathy Coahoma Idalou Lubbock Roosevelt Stanton District 3 Amarillo Highland Park Canadian Childress Dimmitt Friona Spearman Tulia District 4 Ballinger Brady Grape Creek Reagan County Sonora District 5 Bangs Commanche Dublin Eastland Merkel Millsap District 6 Callisburg Henrietta Holliday Jacksboro Nocona Sadler S&S Consolidated Valley View Witchita Falls City View District 7 Blooming Grove Dallas Gateway Charter Academy Edgewood Lone Oak Mildred Palmer Rice Scurry-Rosser District 8 Buffalo Clifton Franklin Florence Lexington Riesel Rogers District 9 Bells Blue Ridge Gunter Leonard Pattonville Prairiland Paris Chism Whitewright District 10 Arp Big Sandy Harmony Grand Saline New London West Rusk Quitman Troup Winona District 11 Dangerfield De Kalb Hooks Hughes Springs Omaha Pewitt Queen City Redwater District 12 Elysian Fields Diana New Diana Harleton Ore City Waskom District 13 Anderson-Shiro Corrigan-Camden Hemphill Kountze New Waverly Newton Warren District 14 Altair Rice Danbury East Bernard Legacy School of Sport Sciences Tidehaven Van Vleck Wallis Brazos District 15 Dilley Ingram Moore Natalia Nixon-Smiley Karnes City Poth Stockdale District 16 Banquette George West Hebbronville Monta Alto Odem Santa Rosa Skidmore-Tynan Taft

In this scenario, rivals Brady and Ballinger are reunited in district 4, along with Grape Creek, Reagan County, and Sonora.

There is the question of where Ingram Moore could end up. I have them in district 15 with several San Antonio area teams, but there is a possibility of the Warriors being added to district 4.

As for Bangs and Merkel, they will move to district 5 along with former district 6 teams Commanche, Dublin, and Milspap, and classification newcomer Eastland.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.