Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 3A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams 5A DI: 128 teams 5A DII: 125 teams 4A DI: 93 teams 4A DII: 93 teams 3A DI: 105 teams 3A DII: 106 teams 2A DI: 97 teams 2A DII: 93 teams

We started with Class 2A, then ventured into six-man with Class 1A Division I, finished Class 3A Division II last week, and now we’ll take a look at Class 3A Divison I.

TLCA and Wall are the two Concho Valley teams represented in this classification. Wall has competed in district 3 for the past two seasons, while TLCA is making the move from Class 3A Divison II.

In the past, district 3 has been the home of Breckenridge, Clyde, Early, Eastland, Jim Ned, and Wall. Eastland is moving down to Class 3A Division II, leaving an open spot for TLCA.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd

District 1 Brownfield Denver City Kermit Lamesa Shallowater Slaton District 2 Amarillo River Road Bushland Dalhart Littlefield Muleshoe District 3 Breckenridge Clyde Early San Angelo TLCA Tuscola Jim Ned Wall District 4 Bowie Boyd Brock Paradise Pilot Point Ponder Whitesboro District 5 Bonham Commerce Dallas A+ Dallas Life Oak Cliff Dallas Madison Howe Pottsboro District 6 Fairfield Grandview Groesbeck Maypearl Teague West Whitney District 7 Atlanta Jefferson Mount Vernon New Boston Rains Winnsboro District 8 Eustace Gladewater Gladewater Sabine Kemp Malakoff Mineola Tatum White Oak District 9 Caldwell Cameron Yoe Little River Academy Lorena McGregor Rockdale Troy District 10 Crockett Diboll Elkhart Huntington Palestine Westwood Trinity District 11 Blanco Comfort Lago Vista Llano Marion San Antonio Cole Universal City Randolph

District 12 Buna Cleveland Tarkington Coldspring-Oakhurst Hardin Kirbyville Woodville District 13 Anahuac Boling Columbus Winnie East Chambers Hempstead Hitchcock District 14 Edna Goliad Hallettsville Luling Palacios Vanderbilt Industrial Yoakum District 15 Cotulla Jourdanton Lytle Mathis Poteet Orange Grove San Diego District 16 Aransas Pass Bishop Falfurrias Copus Christia London Lyford Progresso Santa Gertidus Acad

In this scenario, district 3 remains nearly identical, swapping Eastland for TLCA.

There are a few changes regionally with the additions of Dalhart and Lamesa. District 1 would add Lamesa, Shallowater, and Slaton, while Dalhart would join district 2.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.