Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 3A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams

5A DI: 128 teams

5A DII: 125 teams

4A DI: 93 teams

4A DII: 93 teams

3A DI: 105 teams

3A DII: 106 teams

2A DI: 97 teams

2A DII: 93 teams

We started with Class 2A, then ventured into six-man with Class 1A Division I, finished Class 3A Division II last week, and now we’ll take a look at Class 3A Divison I.

TLCA and Wall are the two Concho Valley teams represented in this classification. Wall has competed in district 3 for the past two seasons, while TLCA is making the move from Class 3A Divison II.

In the past, district 3 has been the home of Breckenridge, Clyde, Early, Eastland, Jim Ned, and Wall. Eastland is moving down to Class 3A Division II, leaving an open spot for TLCA.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd

District 1

Brownfield

Denver City

Kermit

Lamesa

Shallowater

Slaton

District 2

Amarillo River Road

Bushland 

Dalhart

Littlefield 

Muleshoe

District 3

Breckenridge

Clyde

Early

San Angelo TLCA

Tuscola Jim Ned

Wall 

District 4 

Bowie

Boyd

Brock

Paradise

Pilot Point

Ponder

Whitesboro

District 5

Bonham

Commerce

Dallas A+ 

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Dallas Madison

Howe

Pottsboro

District 6

Fairfield

Grandview

Groesbeck

Maypearl

Teague

West

Whitney

District 7

Atlanta

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

New Boston

Rains

Winnsboro

District 8

Eustace

Gladewater

Gladewater Sabine

Kemp

Malakoff

Mineola

Tatum

White Oak

District 9

Caldwell

Cameron Yoe

Little River Academy

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

District 10

Crockett

Diboll

Elkhart

Huntington

Palestine Westwood

Trinity

District 11

Blanco

Comfort

Lago Vista

Llano

Marion

San Antonio Cole

Universal City Randolph

District 12

Buna

Cleveland Tarkington

Coldspring-Oakhurst

Hardin

Kirbyville

Woodville

District 13

Anahuac

Boling

Columbus

Winnie East Chambers

Hempstead

Hitchcock

District 14

Edna

Goliad

Hallettsville

Luling

Palacios

Vanderbilt Industrial

Yoakum

District 15

Cotulla

Jourdanton

Lytle

Mathis

Poteet

Orange Grove

San Diego

District 16

Aransas Pass

Bishop

Falfurrias

Copus Christia London

Lyford

Progresso

Santa Gertidus Acad

In this scenario, district 3 remains nearly identical, swapping Eastland for TLCA.

There are a few changes regionally with the additions of Dalhart and Lamesa. District 1 would add Lamesa, Shallowater, and Slaton, while Dalhart would join district 2.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.

