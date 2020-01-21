Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 3A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.
In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.
6A: 245 teams
5A DI: 128 teams
5A DII: 125 teams
4A DI: 93 teams
4A DII: 93 teams
3A DI: 105 teams
3A DII: 106 teams
2A DI: 97 teams
2A DII: 93 teams
We started with Class 2A, then ventured into six-man with Class 1A Division I, finished Class 3A Division II last week, and now we’ll take a look at Class 3A Divison I.
TLCA and Wall are the two Concho Valley teams represented in this classification. Wall has competed in district 3 for the past two seasons, while TLCA is making the move from Class 3A Divison II.
In the past, district 3 has been the home of Breckenridge, Clyde, Early, Eastland, Jim Ned, and Wall. Eastland is moving down to Class 3A Division II, leaving an open spot for TLCA.
Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd
District 1
Brownfield
Denver City
Kermit
Lamesa
Shallowater
Slaton
District 2
Amarillo River Road
Bushland
Dalhart
Littlefield
Muleshoe
District 3
Breckenridge
Clyde
Early
San Angelo TLCA
Tuscola Jim Ned
Wall
District 4
Bowie
Boyd
Brock
Paradise
Pilot Point
Ponder
Whitesboro
District 5
Bonham
Commerce
Dallas A+
Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Dallas Madison
Howe
Pottsboro
District 6
Fairfield
Grandview
Groesbeck
Maypearl
Teague
West
Whitney
District 7
Atlanta
Jefferson
Mount Vernon
New Boston
Rains
Winnsboro
District 8
Eustace
Gladewater
Gladewater Sabine
Kemp
Malakoff
Mineola
Tatum
White Oak
District 9
Caldwell
Cameron Yoe
Little River Academy
Lorena
McGregor
Rockdale
Troy
District 10
Crockett
Diboll
Elkhart
Huntington
Palestine Westwood
Trinity
District 11
Blanco
Comfort
Lago Vista
Llano
Marion
San Antonio Cole
Universal City Randolph
District 12
Buna
Cleveland Tarkington
Coldspring-Oakhurst
Hardin
Kirbyville
Woodville
District 13
Anahuac
Boling
Columbus
Winnie East Chambers
Hempstead
Hitchcock
District 14
Edna
Goliad
Hallettsville
Luling
Palacios
Vanderbilt Industrial
Yoakum
District 15
Cotulla
Jourdanton
Lytle
Mathis
Poteet
Orange Grove
San Diego
District 16
Aransas Pass
Bishop
Falfurrias
Copus Christia London
Lyford
Progresso
Santa Gertidus Acad
In this scenario, district 3 remains nearly identical, swapping Eastland for TLCA.
There are a few changes regionally with the additions of Dalhart and Lamesa. District 1 would add Lamesa, Shallowater, and Slaton, while Dalhart would join district 2.
Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd.