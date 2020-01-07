Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 1A Division I

Bronte High School — Team Scores

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams

5A DI: 128 teams

5A DII: 125 teams

4A DI: 93 teams

4A DII: 93 teams

3A DI: 105 teams

3A DII: 106 teams

2A DI: 97 teams

2A DII: 93 teams

So for the next month, we’ll take a look at what each classification containing Concho Valley teams could look like next season. We started wrapped up Class 2A last week and now we’re moving to the world of six-man with Class 1A Division I.

The Concho Valley is heavily represented with Bronte, Eden, Irion County, Paint Rock, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Water Valley, and Veribest, all competing in this classification.

Irion County is the only addition after spending over 40 years playing 11-man, making the move to six-man as an independent last season.

For the past two seasons, Bronte, Eden, Paint Rock, Robert Lee, and Veribest have competed in District 13, while Sterling City and Water Valley have been in District 8.

There were a few additions to the classification regionally with the additions of Baird, Roby, and TLC Midland, but don’t expect to see too much change in the districts containing our Concho Valley teams.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.

District 1

Claude

Happy

McLean

White Deer

District 2

Earth-Springlake

Kress

Nazareth

Petersburg

District 3

Crowell

Knox City

Paducah

Vernon Northside

District 4

Aspermont

Hermleigh

Ira

Roby

Rotan

Spur

District 5

Lorenzo

Meadow

Wellman-Union

Whiteface

District 6

Borden County

Lenorah Grady

O’Donnell

TLC Midland

District 7

Fort Davis

Marfa

Rankin

Van Horn

District 8

Garden City

Roscoe Highland

Sterling City

Water Valley

Westbrook

District 9

Bryson

Newcastle 

Perrin-Whitt

Saint Jo

TLC Arlington

District 10

Abbott

Aquilla

Blum

Covington

Gholson

District 11

Avalon

Bynum

Coolidge

Milford

Penelope

District 12

Campbell

Fruitlave

Gilmer Union-Hill

Leverettes Chapel

Savoy

District 13

Bronte

Eden

Irion County

Paint Rock

Robert Lee

Veribest

District 14

Baird

Gorman

Lingleville

May

Santa Anna

Zephyr

District 15

Evant

Jonesboro

Lometa

McDade

Turkey Valley

District 16

Barksdale Nueces Canyon

Buena Vista

Leakey

Medina

Praire Lea

The real question for this realignment period is where will Irion County end up. Based on locations and how the UIL has done things in the past, the Hornets could be in District 13. However, there is still the possibility of them being placed in District 8.

There is also the possibility of Ira being added to District 8 with the addition of Roby to District 4.

As for the remaining Concho Valley teams, there shouldn’t be too much change, but of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.

