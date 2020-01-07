Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 1A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams 5A DI: 128 teams 5A DII: 125 teams 4A DI: 93 teams 4A DII: 93 teams 3A DI: 105 teams 3A DII: 106 teams 2A DI: 97 teams 2A DII: 93 teams

So for the next month, we’ll take a look at what each classification containing Concho Valley teams could look like next season. We started wrapped up Class 2A last week and now we’re moving to the world of six-man with Class 1A Division I.

The Concho Valley is heavily represented with Bronte, Eden, Irion County, Paint Rock, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Water Valley, and Veribest, all competing in this classification.

Irion County is the only addition after spending over 40 years playing 11-man, making the move to six-man as an independent last season.

For the past two seasons, Bronte, Eden, Paint Rock, Robert Lee, and Veribest have competed in District 13, while Sterling City and Water Valley have been in District 8.

There were a few additions to the classification regionally with the additions of Baird, Roby, and TLC Midland, but don’t expect to see too much change in the districts containing our Concho Valley teams.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.

District 1 Claude Happy McLean White Deer District 2 Earth-Springlake Kress Nazareth Petersburg District 3 Crowell Knox City Paducah Vernon Northside District 4 Aspermont Hermleigh Ira Roby Rotan Spur District 5 Lorenzo Meadow Wellman-Union Whiteface District 6 Borden County Lenorah Grady O’Donnell TLC Midland District 7 Fort Davis Marfa Rankin Van Horn District 8 Garden City Roscoe Highland Sterling City Water Valley Westbrook District 9 Bryson Newcastle Perrin-Whitt Saint Jo TLC Arlington District 10 Abbott Aquilla Blum Covington Gholson District 11 Avalon Bynum Coolidge Milford Penelope District 12 Campbell Fruitlave Gilmer Union-Hill Leverettes Chapel Savoy District 13 Bronte Eden Irion County Paint Rock Robert Lee Veribest District 14 Baird Gorman Lingleville May Santa Anna Zephyr District 15 Evant Jonesboro Lometa McDade Turkey Valley District 16 Barksdale Nueces Canyon Buena Vista Leakey Medina Praire Lea

The real question for this realignment period is where will Irion County end up. Based on locations and how the UIL has done things in the past, the Hornets could be in District 13. However, there is still the possibility of them being placed in District 8.

There is also the possibility of Ira being added to District 8 with the addition of Roby to District 4.

As for the remaining Concho Valley teams, there shouldn’t be too much change, but of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.