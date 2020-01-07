Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: Class 1A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.
In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.
6A: 245 teams
5A DI: 128 teams
5A DII: 125 teams
4A DI: 93 teams
4A DII: 93 teams
3A DI: 105 teams
3A DII: 106 teams
2A DI: 97 teams
2A DII: 93 teams
So for the next month, we’ll take a look at what each classification containing Concho Valley teams could look like next season. We started wrapped up Class 2A last week and now we’re moving to the world of six-man with Class 1A Division I.
The Concho Valley is heavily represented with Bronte, Eden, Irion County, Paint Rock, Robert Lee, Sterling City, Water Valley, and Veribest, all competing in this classification.
Irion County is the only addition after spending over 40 years playing 11-man, making the move to six-man as an independent last season.
For the past two seasons, Bronte, Eden, Paint Rock, Robert Lee, and Veribest have competed in District 13, while Sterling City and Water Valley have been in District 8.
There were a few additions to the classification regionally with the additions of Baird, Roby, and TLC Midland, but don’t expect to see too much change in the districts containing our Concho Valley teams.
Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.
District 1
Claude
Happy
McLean
White Deer
District 2
Earth-Springlake
Kress
Nazareth
Petersburg
District 3
Crowell
Knox City
Paducah
Vernon Northside
District 4
Aspermont
Hermleigh
Ira
Roby
Rotan
Spur
District 5
Lorenzo
Meadow
Wellman-Union
Whiteface
District 6
Borden County
Lenorah Grady
O’Donnell
TLC Midland
District 7
Fort Davis
Marfa
Rankin
Van Horn
District 8
Garden City
Roscoe Highland
Sterling City
Water Valley
Westbrook
District 9
Bryson
Newcastle
Perrin-Whitt
Saint Jo
TLC Arlington
District 10
Abbott
Aquilla
Blum
Covington
Gholson
District 11
Avalon
Bynum
Coolidge
Milford
Penelope
District 12
Campbell
Fruitlave
Gilmer Union-Hill
Leverettes Chapel
Savoy
District 13
Bronte
Eden
Irion County
Paint Rock
Robert Lee
Veribest
District 14
Baird
Gorman
Lingleville
May
Santa Anna
Zephyr
District 15
Evant
Jonesboro
Lometa
McDade
Turkey Valley
District 16
Barksdale Nueces Canyon
Buena Vista
Leakey
Medina
Praire Lea
The real question for this realignment period is where will Irion County end up. Based on locations and how the UIL has done things in the past, the Hornets could be in District 13. However, there is still the possibility of them being placed in District 8.
There is also the possibility of Ira being added to District 8 with the addition of Roby to District 4.
As for the remaining Concho Valley teams, there shouldn’t be too much change, but of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.