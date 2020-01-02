Mason High School — Team Scores

Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: 2A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams

5A DI: 128 teams

5A DII: 125 teams

4A DI: 93 teams

4A DII: 93 teams

3A DI: 105 teams

3A DII: 106 teams

2A DI: 97 teams

2A DII: 93 teams

So for the next month, we’ll take a look at what each classification containing Concho Valley teams could look like next season. We started with Class 2A Divison II a couple of weeks ago and now we’re moving to Class 2A Division I.

There are two schools in the area represented, the two-time state champions Mason and Ozona.

For the past two seasons, the Punchers have been in District 14 with Brackett, Center Point, Harper, and Junction and Sabinal, who are both moving to 2A Divison II.

The Lions have been in District 3 with Forsan, Hawley, Stamford, and Winters. Despite none of the five teams switching classifications, this district could look much different next season.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.

District 1

Boys Ranch

Farwell

Panhandle

Stanford-Fritch

Stinnett West Texas

District 2

Floydada

Hale Center

New Deal

Olton

Post

Sundown

Tahoka

District 3

Coleman

Colorado City

Forsan

Ozona

Winters

District 4

Anson

Cisco

De Leon

Haskell

Hawley

Stamford

District 5

Alvord

Collinsville

Lindsay

Tioga

Tom Bean

Trenton

District 6

Bogata Rivercrest

Celeste

Como-Pickton

Cooper

Honey Grove

Wolfe City

District 7

Crawford

Goldthwaite

Hamilton

San Saba

Tolar

Valley Mills

District 8

Axtell

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Dawson

Italy

Itasca

Moody

Rio Vista

District 9

Cayuga

Centerville

Kerens

Jewett Leon

Normangee

District 10

Alba-Golden

Big Sandy

Gladewater Union Grove

Hawkins

Linden-Kildare

District 11

Beckville

Frankston

Garrison

Joaquin

Price Carlisle

Shelbyville

Timpson

District 12

Alto

Grapeland

Groveton

San Augustine

Saratoga West Hardin

District 13

Hearne

Holland

Marlin

Rosebud-Lott

Thrall

Thorndale

District 14

Brackettville Bracket

Centerpoint

Harper

Johnson City LBJ

Mason

District 15

Bloomington

Flatonia

Ganado

Kenedy

Schulenburg

Shiner

Weimar

District 16

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco

Freer

La Villa

Premont

Refugio

Riviera Kaufer

Santa Maria

Three Rivers

There shouldn’t be too much change for the Punchers. They would remain in District 14 with Bracket, Center Point, Harper, and add Johnson City LBJ, who is moving down from 3A Divison II.

As for Ozona, more than likely it will remain in a district with Forsan and Winters, but there are a few different scenarios that could play out.

The addition of five Abilene area teams moving down from 3A Divison II, Anson, Cisco, Coleman, Colorado City, and Haskell makes pinpointing a location for the Lions tricky.

The first and what I think will end up happening is District 3 will remain the same with the addition of Colorado City and Coleman.

There is also the possibility Ozona is grouped with Cisco, Coleman, De Leon, and Winters. This scenario could play out if the UIL decides to pair Colorado City and Forsan with Anson, Haskell, Hawley, and Stamford, basically splitting the region from northwest to southeast.

The last and a more likely scenario is the having the Lions join District 14 with Mason. Considering Ozona is the furthest southeastern team in the area of the teams I’ve mentioned this would make sense.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.

