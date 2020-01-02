Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: 2A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams 5A DI: 128 teams 5A DII: 125 teams 4A DI: 93 teams 4A DII: 93 teams 3A DI: 105 teams 3A DII: 106 teams 2A DI: 97 teams 2A DII: 93 teams

So for the next month, we’ll take a look at what each classification containing Concho Valley teams could look like next season. We started with Class 2A Divison II a couple of weeks ago and now we’re moving to Class 2A Division I.

There are two schools in the area represented, the two-time state champions Mason and Ozona.

For the past two seasons, the Punchers have been in District 14 with Brackett, Center Point, Harper, and Junction and Sabinal, who are both moving to 2A Divison II.

The Lions have been in District 3 with Forsan, Hawley, Stamford, and Winters. Despite none of the five teams switching classifications, this district could look much different next season.

Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.

District 1 Boys Ranch Farwell Panhandle Stanford-Fritch Stinnett West Texas District 2 Floydada Hale Center New Deal Olton Post Sundown Tahoka District 3 Coleman Colorado City Forsan Ozona Winters District 4 Anson Cisco De Leon Haskell Hawley Stamford District 5 Alvord Collinsville Lindsay Tioga Tom Bean Trenton District 6 Bogata Rivercrest Celeste Como-Pickton Cooper Honey Grove Wolfe City

District 7 Crawford Goldthwaite Hamilton San Saba Tolar Valley Mills District 8 Axtell Bosqueville Bruceville-Eddy Dawson Italy Itasca Moody Rio Vista District 9 Cayuga Centerville Kerens Jewett Leon Normangee District 10 Alba-Golden Big Sandy Gladewater Union Grove Hawkins Linden-Kildare District 11 Beckville Frankston Garrison Joaquin Price Carlisle Shelbyville Timpson District 12 Alto Grapeland Groveton San Augustine Saratoga West Hardin District 13 Hearne Holland Marlin Rosebud-Lott Thrall Thorndale District 14 Brackettville Bracket Centerpoint Harper Johnson City LBJ Mason District 15 Bloomington Flatonia Ganado Kenedy Schulenburg Shiner Weimar District 16 Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco Freer La Villa Premont Refugio Riviera Kaufer Santa Maria Three Rivers



There shouldn’t be too much change for the Punchers. They would remain in District 14 with Bracket, Center Point, Harper, and add Johnson City LBJ, who is moving down from 3A Divison II.

As for Ozona, more than likely it will remain in a district with Forsan and Winters, but there are a few different scenarios that could play out.

The addition of five Abilene area teams moving down from 3A Divison II, Anson, Cisco, Coleman, Colorado City, and Haskell makes pinpointing a location for the Lions tricky.

The first and what I think will end up happening is District 3 will remain the same with the addition of Colorado City and Coleman.

There is also the possibility Ozona is grouped with Cisco, Coleman, De Leon, and Winters. This scenario could play out if the UIL decides to pair Colorado City and Forsan with Anson, Haskell, Hawley, and Stamford, basically splitting the region from northwest to southeast.

The last and a more likely scenario is the having the Lions join District 14 with Mason. Considering Ozona is the furthest southeastern team in the area of the teams I’ve mentioned this would make sense.

Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.