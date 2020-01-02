Mock 2020 UIL Football Realignment: 2A Division I

Every two years the UIL realigns all 11 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.
In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.
6A: 245 teams
5A DI: 128 teams
5A DII: 125 teams
4A DI: 93 teams
4A DII: 93 teams
3A DI: 105 teams
3A DII: 106 teams
2A DI: 97 teams
2A DII: 93 teams
So for the next month, we’ll take a look at what each classification containing Concho Valley teams could look like next season. We started with Class 2A Divison II a couple of weeks ago and now we’re moving to Class 2A Division I.
There are two schools in the area represented, the two-time state champions Mason and Ozona.
For the past two seasons, the Punchers have been in District 14 with Brackett, Center Point, Harper, and Junction and Sabinal, who are both moving to 2A Divison II.
The Lions have been in District 3 with Forsan, Hawley, Stamford, and Winters. Despite none of the five teams switching classifications, this district could look much different next season.
Here’s a list of what each district could look like when the UIL releases its realignment on February 3rd.
District 1
Boys Ranch
Farwell
Panhandle
Stanford-Fritch
Stinnett West Texas
District 2
Floydada
Hale Center
New Deal
Olton
Post
Sundown
Tahoka
District 3
Coleman
Colorado City
Forsan
Ozona
Winters
District 4
Anson
Cisco
De Leon
Haskell
Hawley
Stamford
District 5
Alvord
Collinsville
Lindsay
Tioga
Tom Bean
Trenton
District 6
Bogata Rivercrest
Celeste
Como-Pickton
Cooper
Honey Grove
Wolfe City
District 7
Crawford
Goldthwaite
Hamilton
San Saba
Tolar
Valley Mills
District 8
Axtell
Bosqueville
Bruceville-Eddy
Dawson
Italy
Itasca
Moody
Rio Vista
District 9
Cayuga
Centerville
Kerens
Jewett Leon
Normangee
District 10
Alba-Golden
Big Sandy
Gladewater Union Grove
Hawkins
Linden-Kildare
District 11
Beckville
Frankston
Garrison
Joaquin
Price Carlisle
Shelbyville
Timpson
District 12
Alto
Grapeland
Groveton
San Augustine
Saratoga West Hardin
District 13
Hearne
Holland
Marlin
Rosebud-Lott
Thrall
Thorndale
District 14
Brackettville Bracket
Centerpoint
Harper
Johnson City LBJ
Mason
District 15
Bloomington
Flatonia
Ganado
Kenedy
Schulenburg
Shiner
Weimar
District 16
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
Freer
La Villa
Premont
Refugio
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
Three Rivers
There shouldn’t be too much change for the Punchers. They would remain in District 14 with Bracket, Center Point, Harper, and add Johnson City LBJ, who is moving down from 3A Divison II.
As for Ozona, more than likely it will remain in a district with Forsan and Winters, but there are a few different scenarios that could play out.
The addition of five Abilene area teams moving down from 3A Divison II, Anson, Cisco, Coleman, Colorado City, and Haskell makes pinpointing a location for the Lions tricky.
The first and what I think will end up happening is District 3 will remain the same with the addition of Colorado City and Coleman.
There is also the possibility Ozona is grouped with Cisco, Coleman, De Leon, and Winters. This scenario could play out if the UIL decides to pair Colorado City and Forsan with Anson, Haskell, Hawley, and Stamford, basically splitting the region from northwest to southeast.
The last and a more likely scenario is the having the Lions join District 14 with Mason. Considering Ozona is the furthest southeastern team in the area of the teams I’ve mentioned this would make sense.
Of course, this is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.