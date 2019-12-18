Mock 2020 UIL Football Alignment: Class 2A Division II

Every two years the UIL realigns all 13 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams 5A DI : 128 teams 5A DII: 125 teams 4A DI: 93 teams 4A DII: 93 teams 3A DI: 105 teams 3A DII: 106 teams 2A DI: 97 teams 2A DII: 93 teams

So for the next couple of weeks, we’ll take a look at what each classification containing Concho Valley teams could look like next season. Let’s start at the bottom of 11-man with Class 2A Division II.

There are five schools in the area represented, Christoval, Eldorado, Menard, Miles, and the newest addition Junction, who is making the move down from 2A Division I. Menard opted to continue playing 11-man football despite not having the numbers to do so.

For the past two seasons, the four who have been in the division have all been in District 8-2A, along with Rocksprings, and that will likely be the case for two more years.

Without further ado, here is what each district could look like in 2020.

District 1 Iraan McCamey Seagraves Wink

District 2 Bovina Plains Smyer Sudan

District 3 Booker Gruver Stratford Sunray Vega

District 4 Crosbyton Lockney New Home Ralls Ropesville Ropes

District 5 Clarendon Memphis Quanah Shamrock Wellington Wheeler

District 6 Archer City Electra Munday Olney Petrolia Windthorst

District 7 Albany Cross Plains Hamlin Ranger Roscoe Collegiate Santo

District 8 Christoval Eldorado Junction Menard Miles Rocksprings

District 9 Chico Cumby Era Muenster Quinlan Boles Seymour

District 10 Clarksville Detroit Maud Overton Simms Bowie

District 11 Bremond Chilton Frost Hico Hubbard Mart Meridian Wortham

District 12 Burkeville Colmesneil Cushing Lovelady Mount Enterprise Tenaha West Sabine

District 13 Bartlett Burton Granger Iola Milano Snook Somerville

District 14 Deweyville Evadale High Island Hull-Daisetta Sabine Pass

District 15 Charlotte D’Hanis Falls City La Pryor Pettus Runge Sabinal Yorktown

District 16 Agua Dulce Benavides Bruni Louise Woodsboro



The only change to 8-2A would be the addition of Junction. The argument could be made for Rocksprings to potentially get paired with D’Hanis, La Pryor, and Sabinal to the south. However, the Angoras are just a hair closer to Eldorado, Menard, and Junction than the other three.

As for the five area teams, it almost seems like a lock that they will be competing against each other in a district next season. Miles, the furthest north, to Junction, the furthest south, is separated by 80 miles.

This is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.