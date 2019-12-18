Mock 2020 UIL Football Alignment: Class 2A Division II

Breaking News
Every two years the UIL realigns all 13 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.

In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.

6A: 245 teams

5A DI : 128 teams

5A DII: 125 teams

4A DI: 93 teams

4A DII: 93 teams

3A DI: 105 teams

3A DII: 106 teams

2A DI: 97 teams

2A DII: 93 teams

So for the next couple of weeks, we’ll take a look at what each classification containing Concho Valley teams could look like next season. Let’s start at the bottom of 11-man with Class 2A Division II.

There are five schools in the area represented, Christoval, Eldorado, Menard, Miles, and the newest addition Junction, who is making the move down from 2A Division I. Menard opted to continue playing 11-man football despite not having the numbers to do so.

For the past two seasons, the four who have been in the division have all been in District 8-2A, along with Rocksprings, and that will likely be the case for two more years.

Without further ado, here is what each district could look like in 2020.

District 1

Iraan

McCamey

Seagraves

Wink

District 2

Bovina

Plains

Smyer

Sudan

District 3

Booker

Gruver

Stratford

Sunray

Vega

District 4

Crosbyton

Lockney

New Home

Ralls

Ropesville Ropes

District 5

Clarendon

Memphis

Quanah

Shamrock

Wellington

Wheeler

District 6

Archer City

Electra

Munday

Olney

Petrolia

Windthorst

District 7

Albany

Cross Plains

Hamlin

Ranger

Roscoe Collegiate

Santo

District 8

Christoval

Eldorado

Junction

Menard

Miles

Rocksprings

District 9

Chico

Cumby

Era

Muenster

Quinlan Boles

Seymour

District 10

Clarksville

Detroit

Maud

Overton

Simms Bowie

District 11

Bremond

Chilton

Frost

Hico

Hubbard

Mart

Meridian

Wortham

District 12

Burkeville

Colmesneil

Cushing

Lovelady

Mount Enterprise

Tenaha

West Sabine

District 13

Bartlett

Burton

Granger

Iola

Milano

Snook

Somerville

District 14

Deweyville

Evadale

High Island

Hull-Daisetta

Sabine Pass

District 15

Charlotte

D’Hanis

Falls City

La Pryor

Pettus

Runge

Sabinal

Yorktown

District 16

Agua Dulce

Benavides

Bruni

Louise

Woodsboro

The only change to 8-2A would be the addition of Junction. The argument could be made for Rocksprings to potentially get paired with D’Hanis, La Pryor, and Sabinal to the south. However, the Angoras are just a hair closer to Eldorado, Menard, and Junction than the other three.

As for the five area teams, it almost seems like a lock that they will be competing against each other in a district next season. Miles, the furthest north, to Junction, the furthest south, is separated by 80 miles.

This is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.

