Mock 2020 UIL Football Alignment: Class 2A Division II

Every two years the UIL realigns all 13 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams in each division. 2020 is an alignment year and I’ve decided to have some fun with it.
In December the UIL released the cutoff numbers for each classification giving an idea of the number of teams in each division and where they would be playing for the next two seasons.
6A: 245 teams
5A DI : 128 teams
5A DII: 125 teams
4A DI: 93 teams
4A DII: 93 teams
3A DI: 105 teams
3A DII: 106 teams
2A DI: 97 teams
2A DII: 93 teams
So for the next couple of weeks, we’ll take a look at what each classification containing Concho Valley teams could look like next season. Let’s start at the bottom of 11-man with Class 2A Division II.
There are five schools in the area represented, Christoval, Eldorado, Menard, Miles, and the newest addition Junction, who is making the move down from 2A Division I. Menard opted to continue playing 11-man football despite not having the numbers to do so.
For the past two seasons, the four who have been in the division have all been in District 8-2A, along with Rocksprings, and that will likely be the case for two more years.
Without further ado, here is what each district could look like in 2020.
District 1
Iraan
McCamey
Seagraves
Wink
District 2
Bovina
Plains
Smyer
Sudan
District 3
Booker
Gruver
Stratford
Sunray
Vega
District 4
Crosbyton
Lockney
New Home
Ralls
Ropesville Ropes
District 5
Clarendon
Memphis
Quanah
Shamrock
Wellington
Wheeler
District 6
Archer City
Electra
Munday
Olney
Petrolia
Windthorst
District 7
Albany
Cross Plains
Hamlin
Ranger
Roscoe Collegiate
Santo
District 8
Christoval
Eldorado
Junction
Menard
Miles
Rocksprings
District 9
Chico
Cumby
Era
Muenster
Quinlan Boles
Seymour
District 10
Clarksville
Detroit
Maud
Overton
Simms Bowie
District 11
Bremond
Chilton
Frost
Hico
Hubbard
Mart
Meridian
Wortham
District 12
Burkeville
Colmesneil
Cushing
Lovelady
Mount Enterprise
Tenaha
West Sabine
District 13
Bartlett
Burton
Granger
Iola
Milano
Snook
Somerville
District 14
Deweyville
Evadale
High Island
Hull-Daisetta
Sabine Pass
District 15
Charlotte
D’Hanis
Falls City
La Pryor
Pettus
Runge
Sabinal
Yorktown
District 16
Agua Dulce
Benavides
Bruni
Louise
Woodsboro
The only change to 8-2A would be the addition of Junction. The argument could be made for Rocksprings to potentially get paired with D’Hanis, La Pryor, and Sabinal to the south. However, the Angoras are just a hair closer to Eldorado, Menard, and Junction than the other three.
As for the five area teams, it almost seems like a lock that they will be competing against each other in a district next season. Miles, the furthest north, to Junction, the furthest south, is separated by 80 miles.
This is all speculation and the districts won’t officially be announced until February 3rd, 2020.