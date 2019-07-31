Minor still in Texas after trade deadline

Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ARLINGTON — Mike Minor will make his scheduled start for the Rangers after the trade deadline passed with the All-Star lefty still in Texas.

Hunter Pence, the All-Star designated hitter, is also still with his hometown team and in the lineup Wednesday night when Minor and the Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, an AL West rival that traded three pitchers Wednesday.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels says his team, which has dropped a game under .500, explored a lot of different options.

“There were a couple of things that got close later today that I thought might come to fruition, but ultimately it didn’t line up for one side or the other,” Daniels said, without getting into specifics.

Minor, who is signed with the Rangers through next season, drew interest from teams looking to boost their rotations.

Daniels said the Rangers weren’t going to force a deal, and that the future options could include Minor pitching in Texas beyond next season.