MILES — In the first season of the Chuck Boles era, the Miles Bulldogs finished 7-4 and split the District 8-2a title with Eldorado and Christoval.

The Bulldogs started two a days on Monday officially getting the 2019 season underway. With last season as a building block, the work put in during practice could make all the difference once the Bulldogs kick off the season against Ranger, on August 30th.