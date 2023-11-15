SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs are coming off their first playoff win in nine seasons on Friday night, after defeating the Sterling City Eagles 48-0 in the Bi-District round.

This also marks head coach Jayson Wilhelm’s first playoff win since becoming a head coach at Miles High School.

The Bulldogs will look to carry over their historic performance in the first round of the playoffs, over to this week’s matchup in the Area round matchup versus Collinsville on Friday night.

“It’s a good feeling just to be playing well at this time of the season. You want to be peaking come playoff time, and we’ve shown that. We played really good in spurts, and it just happened to be that. We put all of it together last Thursday and the defense really stepped up and played extremely well for us. So, we’re just hoping that continues. But I think it was just one of those deals, just timing, timing and things coming together for us,” said head coach Jayson Wilhelm.

Miles has never advanced past the second round of the playoffs in program history, and this has added fuel to the fire in their attempt to prove all the doubters wrong.

“We’re really focused, and we know that we’re good enough to win the game. I mean, everyone’s doubting us and saying all this stuff, and then how they’re ranked so good. But we know what we can do, and we know what we’re capable of, and we’re really good team and we practice and we’re getting better and better each week,” said senior quarterback Hayven Book.

The Miles Bulldogs are set to square off with the Collinsville Tigers this Friday night at Buckaroo Stadium in Breckinridge for a 7pm kickoff.