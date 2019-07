SAN ANGELO, TX- Central’s new assistant coach, Mickey Scott is no stranger to Bobcat football, running Brent Davis’ offense for 3 seasons as starting quarterback. Familiarity makes a decision easier. Sometimes, the decision is more than just football.

When we sat down with Mickey, he reflected on what it meant to him to return home to, not just his Bobcat family, but his true family, and being back around what we grew up.