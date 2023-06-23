SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University held its first basketball camp under first year head coach, Vinay Patel, this week from June 21st through June 23rd.

A three-day event in which campers learned the importance of shooting, dribbling, defense, passing and more importantly, how to become a better leader.

“I think we had a great turnout for this camp for us as a staff hosting it for the first time. You know, something that’s important to us is just building consistency with this camp and helping spread excitement about our sport through the youth,” said Patel.

San Angelo native and former Wall Hawks, Everson Armstrong, harps on the importance of basketball camps and how beneficial they were to his own success.

“Man, it’s been great because it hasn’t been that long since I was these kids. Growing up in a small town, West Texas, like it’s a different world as far as sports, basketball, it’s all different. So, just being able to be a big part of what really happens around here, it’s huge to me because that used to be me in these shoes.”