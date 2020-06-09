Menard hires Tahoka’s Justin Gorman as next head coach

MENARD — Menard has hired former Tahoka offenisve coordinator Justin Gorman as its next head football coach and athletic director.

Gorman takes over for Jayson Wilhelm, who accepted the head coaching job at district rival Miles, last month. He has 12 years of coaching experience and the Yellowjackets will be his first as a head coach.

“This is an opportunity for me to kind of move up and this is the type of place, the part of Texas, that my wife and I have always talked about if we’re going to move out of the Lubbock area away from family that this is where we want to be,” said Gorman. “It just happened to work out that we got a great town like Menard.”

Gorman started his coaching career in Ennis under legendary coach Sam Harrell. He then made stops at Brownfield and China Springs before moving to the Lubbock area. He coached at Frenship and Idalou, before spending the last three seasons in Tahoka.

Last season the Bulldogs finished with an 8-3 overall record, winning the District 4-2A Division II title. Under Gorman, their offense averaged 38 points per game.

“We were the most improved offense in the entire state of Texas during my second year coaching there (Tahoka),” he said. “I feel like it doesn’t really matter what offensive system you run. If the kids and the coaching staff believe in what you’re doing and work hard at it, then you can find success.”

Gorman inherits a Menard program who finished last season with a 3-8 record and lost to Hamlin in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Yellowjackets are also set to join Christoval, Eldorado, Junction, Miles, and Rocksprings in the new District 14-2A Division II this upcoming season.

The district is a reincarnation of the competitive District 8-2A Division II, where the district title was decided in the final week of the regular season in 2018 and 2019.

“I feel like numbers wise everybody is kind of in the same boat with how many kids you have out and the amount of talent you have out there,” Gorman said. “I feel like we can be competitive right away and start competing for a district championship this season.”

The Yellowjackets open their season on the road against Cross Plains on August 28th.