Menard Feeling Good Heading Into 2019 Season

MENARD–

The Menard Yellow Jackets are excited about where they are at heading into the 2019 season.

“We’ve had to go through a lot of adversity and overcome a lot of things, because we don’t have a lot of players and it’s a small town,” Senior Running Back Joshua Hernandez said.

Menard pushed through 2018, where they finished 4-6 and 1-4 in District 8-2A Div. 2. They missed out on the postseason after winning the District in 2017.

But 2019 is looking good for fourth year Head Coach Jayson Wilhelm and the Yellow Jackets.

“A lot of these guys played, were starers last year by the end of the season,” Coach Wilhelm said. “We are still young, but we’ve got a lot of experience in those young kids because of what we went through last year.”

Menard will open up their season at home to host Cross Plains at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30th.