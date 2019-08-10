McIvor taking reps with second team

LUBBOCK — Former Central quarterback Maverick McIvor has been taking second-team reps for Texas Tech in training camp.

McIvor had his 2018 senior season with the Bobcats cut short from an ACL injury, but has started his comeback tour in Lubbock.

Red Raiders’ head coach Matt Wells likes what he has seen from him so far, but can’t commit to naming him the backup yet.

“I’m looking for the who number two is right now, I’m looking for someone to step up,” said Wells.

“Maverick’s got a great future. There’s a lot of things being thrown at him right now. He’s going with the two’s and the three’s. There’s a lot that we ask the quarterback to do in this offense in terms of getting the signal, tell the receivers what to do, tell the o-line what to do, have time to tell the running back what to do, and then oh my goodness, I have to remember what to do.”

Wells added, “Maverick has handled most of it very well. There’s a lot coming at him. He’s mature. He’s got a really good arm, he’s got good arm talent, and his better days are ahead of him.”

The Red Raiders open their season against Montana State at 3 p.m. on August 31st, at Jones AT&T Stadium.