McIvor has surgery on injured foot

LUBBOCK — Maverick McIvor was injured during Texas Tech’s scrimmage on Saturday and since had surgery on his foot.

In his first season with the Red Raider, the former Central quarterback had been making strides for the backup quarterback job, after his 2018 senior season ended early due to a torn ACL.

“He’ll be out an extended amount of time,” Red Raiders’ head coach Matt Wells said. “I’m not sure if it’s season-ending or not, but it’ll be an extended amount of time. He could be back in November. That’s all I know right now.”