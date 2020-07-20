McCarthy, Cowboys try to make up for lost time in 1st camp

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo ,New Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is introduced during a press conference at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Mike McCarthy has spent most of his first offseason as coach of the Dallas Cowboys at home in Green Bay. He’s also leaning on the experience of 13 years leading the Packers to help figure out how to implement a new program while the coronavirus pandemic prevents him from being in the same room with players or assistant coaches. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

DALLAS, Texas (AP) — New head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys will try to make up for time lost to the pandemic in their first training camp.

McCarthy hasn’t had any in-person time with players after Jason Garrett’s nearly decade in charge ended with an underachieving team. Dak Prescott is preparing to play on the $31.4 million franchise tag.

The star QB will be back in camp with Ezekiel Elliott after his running back missed all of the preseason last year in a holdout. Defense has the most adjusting to do with an entirely new staff, philosophy and scheme.

The Dallas Cowboys and 29 other teams will all welcome their first group of players on Tuesday.

