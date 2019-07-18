MaxPreps rank Wall baseball #6 in country

SAN ANGELO, TX– When the Wall Hawks lifted their UIL 3A state championship trophy, they cemented themselves as the best 3A baseball team in the state of Texas. According to MaxPreps, the Hawks were the #6 small school team in the country.

MaxPreps classifies “small school” as any school with less than 1,000 students. Wall is the only team in the state of Texas to be featured on the list. The Hawks finished the season 39-1, going undefeated in the regular season. Their only loss came in game 2 of the regional final against Brock.