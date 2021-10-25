Matt Wells fired as Texas Tech head coach, sources say

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells will be fired from his position as Texas Tech Head Football Coach, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said, citing sources, Monday.
A source from Texas Tech confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that the reports of Wells gone are true.
The news comes after the Red Raiders lost 25-24 to Kansas State on Saturday, surrendering a 24-10 halftime lead.
Wells took over as head coach in 2019. Texas Tech posted a 13-17 overall record with him at the helm. The Red Raiders went 7-16 in Big 12 play in that time.
Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will take over as the interim head coach for the rest of the season, sources told EverythingLubbock.com. The team will have a meeting at 1:30 p.m., sources said.
