Matt Jones named next TLCA head coach

SAN ANGELO — TLCA has hired former Miles offensive coordinator and softball head coach Matt Jones as its next head football coach.

The news was first reported by San Angelo Standard-Times’ Amy McDaniels and later confirmed by Jones.

The Eagles’ head coaching position opened after Brent Rider announced his departure to take the role of defensive coordinator at Yorktown, last Monday.

“I think TLCA is a good spot to be,” said Jones. “It’s a step up for me to get my first head coaching job and with it being in San Angelo, its good for my family and I’m pretty excited about it.”

Jones has spent his entire 8-year coaching career in the Concho Valley, initially starting at TLCA. He then coached at Ballinger for three years and spent one year at Glen Middle School, all prior to his time at Miles.

“Johnny Burleson was the offensive coordinator there (TLCA) my first year and I’ve gotten along with him really well and stayed in contact with him for a long time,” he said. “The superintendent Ron Ledbetter was actually my coach in high school, so I’ve had a couple of connections there that have lasted a long time.”

Last season, Jones’ offense at Miles compiled 3,853 total yards, 1,449 in the passing attack, and 2,404 on the ground.

“If there’s one thing that goes with my program its speed,” he said. “I don’t care what scheme it is and what you put on the field. As long as it’s fast, thats the most important thing to me. I want use it to our advantage every chance we get.”

The Eagles have gone 5-25 in the past three seasons and haven’t had a winning season since 2015.

“TLCA is a growing school and I think that some of those growing pains are what Coach Rider was dealing with,” he said. “I’m hoping this can be a situation like we had in Miles, where we start out with a low number of kids competing in football and we were able to turn that around and almost double the numbers.”

He added, “All it really takes is bringing confidence and giving the kids a little bit of fun. I think if I’m doing that then I’m going to have more kids playing and then we’re going to be able to progress where we need to complete at the level we need to. With more kids coming in it means that we ought to be able to progress in athletics just like they are academically.”

TLCA Basketball coach Kent Sherrill will fill the role of athletic director also left by Rider’s departure.

“I’ve only met with Coach Sherrill a couple of times and every time we’ve been around each other we seem to agree on a lot of things,” Jones said. “He’s the same way with the speed idea that I have for football. He plays basketball that way and we’re going to get along just fine being able to have those same ideas. He’s going to help me coach football as well.”

The Eagles open the season on August 28th at Brady.