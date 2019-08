SAN ANGELO — Last season was riddled with injuries and bad memories for the TLCA Eagles, but 2019 is a new year and the team is working to overcome last season's one-win performance.

The Eagles have 11 starters returning for the 2019 season, but the team only consists of five seniors. According to head coach Brent Rider, TLCA is the top school in San Angelo and the team has left last season in the past.