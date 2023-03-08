SAN ANGELO, TX— To share a passion with a significant other can help strengthen a relationship. For the Angelo State Softball program, a husband and wife duo have learned to balance marriage and coaching alongside each other.

“A lot of wins, and that is always enjoyable, and to be able to do it with your husband, is exciting,” said associate head coach Katie Scott.

Travis Scott is in his 20th season as head coach, and Katie Scott is in her 15th season and ninth as associate head coach. The couple has been married for nine years, and those many years involved a lot of success.

“It’s been a long time, and I look at this field and all the Championship banners; Katie has been a part of everything out here except for two banners,” said Travis.

Sharing their love for the same game has strengthened their relationship.

“We both have that same energy and passion for the game. It’s exciting to have that in your relationship because there are so many similarities in our personality and how we look at athletics,” said Katie.

With many date nights spent at the softball field, it can be challenging to balance everything as a married couple, and with a three-year-old son, family, and support are what help in the long run.

“It’s taken all of our family to help out and allow us to continue to do this and be gone for two or three nights on a weekend,” said Travis.

The saying “opposites attract” describes the Scotts in some areas, but it helps the athletes get the best of both worlds.

“Out here, it’s getting the work done, and she’s got the smile on her face all the time, and I don’t always, and they think that I’m in a bad mood which in reality, that’s just me. She’s the opposite so that’s a good balance if both of us were that way, then it would probably be tough for the players to deal with,” said Travis.