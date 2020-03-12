LSC, GNAC to extend football scheduling alliance

The Lone Star Conference and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced an extension to the non-conference football scheduling alliance for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The LSC and GNAC are set to compete in 2020 in the first year of the scheduling alliance.

LSC, GNAC agree to 2020 and 2021 football scheduling alliance

The extended agreement provides two games each year with one home and one away contest for each of the LSC football teams during the first four weeks of the season. The LSC and GNAC teams will play a total of 32 times in 2022 and 2023 with 16 games each season.

The scheduling alliance does not affect either the LSC or GNAC normal conference schedule models. The LSC will continue a single round-robin model with seven league games for each of the eight teams, while the GNAC will play with a double round-robin format for a total of six games for each of the four teams.

The LSC and GNAC are two of the four conferences assigned to NCAA Division II Super Region 4.

LSC and GNAC Non-Conference Football Scheduling Alliance



2022 GNAC-LSC Non-Conference Football Games

Sept. 3

Azusa Pacific at Western New Mexico

Western Oregon at UT Permian Basin

Central Washington at Eastern New Mexico

Simon Fraser at Texas A&M-Kingsville



Sept. 10

Midwestern State at Azusa Pacific

Texas A&M-Commerce at Western Oregon

Angelo State at Central Washington

West Texas A&M at Simon Fraser



Sept. 17

Eastern New Mexico at Azusa Pacific

Western New Mexico at Western Oregon

Texas A&M-Kingsville at Central Washington

Simon Fraser at Midwestern State



Sept. 24

Azusa Pacific at Angelo State

Western Oregon at West Texas A&M

Central Washington at Texas A&M-Commerce

Simon Fraser at Midwestern State

2023 GNAC-LSC Non-Conference Football Games

Sept. 2

Western New Mexico at Azusa Pacific

UT Permian Basin at Western Oregon

Eastern New Mexico at Central Washington

Texas A&M-Kingsville at Simon Fraser



Sept. 9

Azusa Pacific at Midwestern State

Western Oregon at Texas A&M-Commerce

Central Washington at Angelo State

Simon Fraser at West Texas A&M



Sept. 16

Azusa Pacific at Eastern New Mexico

Western Oregon at Western New Mexico

Central Washington at Texas A&M-Kingsville

Simon Fraser at UT Permian Basin



Sept. 23

Angelo State at Azusa Pacific

West Texas A&M at Western Oregon

Texas A&M-Commerce at Central Washington

Midwestern State at Simon Fraser