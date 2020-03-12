LSC, GNAC to extend football scheduling alliance

The Lone Star Conference and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced an extension to the non-conference football scheduling alliance for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The LSC and GNAC are set to compete in 2020 in the first year of the scheduling alliance.
LSC, GNAC agree to 2020 and 2021 football scheduling alliance
The extended agreement provides two games each year with one home and one away contest for each of the LSC football teams during the first four weeks of the season. The LSC and GNAC teams will play a total of 32 times in 2022 and 2023 with 16 games each season.
The scheduling alliance does not affect either the LSC or GNAC normal conference schedule models. The LSC will continue a single round-robin model with seven league games for each of the eight teams, while the GNAC will play with a double round-robin format for a total of six games for each of the four teams.
The LSC and GNAC are two of the four conferences assigned to NCAA Division II Super Region 4.
LSC and GNAC Non-Conference Football Scheduling Alliance
2022 GNAC-LSC Non-Conference Football Games
Sept. 3
Azusa Pacific at Western New Mexico
Western Oregon at UT Permian Basin
Central Washington at Eastern New Mexico
Simon Fraser at Texas A&M-Kingsville
Sept. 10
Midwestern State at Azusa Pacific
Texas A&M-Commerce at Western Oregon
Angelo State at Central Washington
West Texas A&M at Simon Fraser
Sept. 17
Eastern New Mexico at Azusa Pacific
Western New Mexico at Western Oregon
Texas A&M-Kingsville at Central Washington
Simon Fraser at Midwestern State
Sept. 24
Azusa Pacific at Angelo State
Western Oregon at West Texas A&M
Central Washington at Texas A&M-Commerce
Simon Fraser at Midwestern State
2023 GNAC-LSC Non-Conference Football Games
Sept. 2
Western New Mexico at Azusa Pacific
UT Permian Basin at Western Oregon
Eastern New Mexico at Central Washington
Texas A&M-Kingsville at Simon Fraser
Sept. 9
Azusa Pacific at Midwestern State
Western Oregon at Texas A&M-Commerce
Central Washington at Angelo State
Simon Fraser at West Texas A&M
Sept. 16
Azusa Pacific at Eastern New Mexico
Western Oregon at Western New Mexico
Central Washington at Texas A&M-Kingsville
Simon Fraser at UT Permian Basin
Sept. 23
Angelo State at Azusa Pacific
West Texas A&M at Western Oregon
Texas A&M-Commerce at Central Washington
Midwestern State at Simon Fraser