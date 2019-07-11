LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll announced

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference announced Thursday that 1,167 student-athletes earned Commissioner’s Honor Roll honors for the 2018-19 spring semester.

Angelo State posted the highest number of student-athletes on the honor roll with 144 members. Texas A&M-Commerce was second with 139 honorees, while Eastern New Mexico was third (131), UT Permian Basin fourth (125) and West Texas A&M fifth (119).

The final count included 357 students with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester. A&M-C led the list of flawless marks with 51 student-athletes, while ASU had 50, and UTPB 35.

Football claimed the top spot on the list of perfect marks with 45, followed by softball (38), women’s soccer and volleyball (35 each), and women’s track and field (34).

The Commissioner’s Honor Roll is announced at the conclusion of the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.