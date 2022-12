SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Before the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the University of Houston Cougars take to the field in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, they will be on hand for the official pre-game press conference at the stadium.

Coaches and select players from each team will be on hand to address the media at 10 a.m. Thursday. NBC 6 will stream this event live.

Game day kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday for the bowl game that will pit neighboring Louisiana and Texas.