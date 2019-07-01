Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27, team announces

SOUTHLAKE, Texas – The Los Angeles Angels announced that 27-year-old starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died in Texas on Monday.

The Southlake Police Department released a statement regarding the incident.

This afternoon at 2:18 p.m., the Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Tyler Skaggs, 27, of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team.

At this time, no foul play is suspected. This investigation is ongoing and we will release pertinent information as it is available.

We would like to extend our condolences to the Skaggs family and to the Los Angeles Angels organization.