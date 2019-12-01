Looking towards Bears game

Somehow, some way, the Cowboys at 6 and 6 will still go to Chicago on Thursday, what a one game lead in the NFC East after Philadelphia was beaten Sunday by the Miami Dolphins. But at 6 and 6. Not many people are happy here at the Star. Isn’t that right? Ezekiel Elliott?

I’ve said many times to win ballgames, obviously you have to play well. And so I would say I’m surprised we’re 6 6 because in those games we lost, we didn’t play well enough to win it. So, I mean, if we’re not going out there playing good football, then we’re not going to win.

And what about you, Zack Martin?

I mean, I don’t think anyone’s happy to be sitting here right now. But like I said, we’re very aware that it’s right there in front of us. And if we take care of business, we’ll be where we want to be.

And even though the Cowboys worked out three kickers on Sunday on their first practice of the week for the Thursday game, looks like they’ll still go to Chicago with Brett Maher as the kicker. The only kicker of note they worked out was Nick Rose of Highland Park, along with the University of Texas for the Silver Star Nation. Mickey Spagnola.

