Lone Star Conference Digital Network set to launch this fall

RICHARDSON –The Lone Star Conference is pleased to announce the debut of the first league-wide digital network in partnership with BlueFrame Technology. The two-year agreement will include live and on-demand content from all 19 LSC members and select LSC Championship events.

“We’re pleased to announce this partnership with BlueFrame Technology to create a one-stop shop for LSC fans to access games and content in more ways than ever before,” said LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner. “This partnership is a testament to our membership and their goal of providing a first-rate viewing experience to an ever-expanding LSC audience.”



The LSC Digital Network starts this fall with offerings from all 19 league members available across multiple platforms at www.lonestarconferencenetwork.com on your computer and mobile device. The network will also offer OTT apps which will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku devices prior to the start of the season by searching for “Lone Star Conference Network”.

“Working with the Lone Star Conference to build this digital network from the ground up has been fantastic so far,” said Josh Braun, Director of Sales for BlueFrame Technology. “Having the 19 member schools come together and select BlueFrame is a testament to our technology and team behind the scenes that has built such an excellent platform. I’m excited to see all of the broadcasts from the LSC this year!”

During the 2019-20 season, each conference football, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball game will be available on the network as well as select home games in other LSC-sponsored sports. In future years, the network will expand to include home games in men’s and women’s soccer, baseball and softball.

The network will also allow institutions the opportunity to produce other content such as pre- and post-game shows, coaches shows, student-athlete features and award ceremonies.