Lone Star Conference and Nexstar Media Group team up to showcase football games

RICHARDSON, Texas – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced a new partnership with the Lone Star Conference (LSC) to bring college football fans exclusive coverage of multiple matchups featuring NCAA Division II teams via live television broadcast and streaming online video.

The planned programming line-up reflects Nexstar’s ongoing commitment to delivering unprecedented game-day experiences and coverage of the best local gridiron matchups directly to the homes of local viewers and football fans throughout Texas and beyond.

The Lone Star Conference football games will air via live television broadcast and/or streaming online video exclusively on network-affiliated stations and/or websites owned by Nexstar and select broadcast partners including: KTAB (Abilene), KASY (Albuquerque), KCPN (Amarillo), KBVO (Austin), KVEO (Brownsville), KTSM (El Paso), KLBK (Lubbock), KMID (Midland/Odessa), KSAN (San Angelo), KTPN (Tyler), KWKT (Waco) and KJBO (Wichita Falls). The television and/or online streaming programming schedule is specific to each station, please see the table below for air-dates/times and more information.

“We are excited to collaborate with Nexstar and KXAN-TV to create this new media partnership. This agreement is going to provide great exposure for the newly expanded Lone Star Conference and allow us to highlight many of our great football programs and student-athletes this fall,” said LSC Commissioner Jay Poerner.

Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV, “Nexstar and our local stations are thrilled to team up with the Lone Star Conference to deliver unprecedented viewing experiences of these thrilling games to local college football fans throughout the great state of Texas. We look forward to bringing more local sports to viewers with live game-day coverage of NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference football this season, which will be televised and live-streamed exclusively on Nexstar stations and station websites, in addition to select broadcast partners.”

Lone Star Conference Football Game Programming Schedule – Television Broadcast and Live-Stream: (Please check local listings for schedule updates and additional information)

Date Time Lone Star Conference Football Game Schedule 10/26/19 3:00pm Western New Mexico at Texas A&M-Commerce 11/2/19 2:00pm Midwestern State at Tarleton State 11/9/19

3:00pm West Texas A&M at Texas A&M Kingsville 11/16/19

3:00pm Texas A&M-Commerce @ Angelo State

Nexstar and Broadcast Partner Participating Stations – Television Broadcast / Online Live-Stream:

Station Network Market Station Website KASY-TV* MyNetworkTV Albuquerque www.krqe.com KCPN-LP* MyNetworkTV Amarillo www.myhighplains.com KBVO-TV MyNetworkTV Austin www.kbvotv.com KSAN-TV** NBC San Angelo www.conchovalleyhomepage.com KTPN-LD* MyNetworkTV Tyler www.easttexasmatters.com KWKT-TV Fox Waco www.fox44news.com KJBO-TV* MyNetworkTV Wichita Falls www.texomashomepage.com

* Note: KASY-TV is owned by Tamar Media. KTPN-TV is owned by White Knight Broadcasting. KCPN-TV and KJBO-TV are owned by Mission Broadcasting.

**Note: KSAN-TV will air the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Angelo State game via live television broadcast and streaming online video. All other games will be only be available via live-stream online at www.conchovalleyhomepage.com.

Nexstar Participating Stations – Online Live-Stream Only:

Station Network Market Station Website KTAB-TV CBS Abilene www.bigcountryhomepage.com KVEO-TV NBC Brownsville www.kveo.com KTSM-TV NBC El Paso www.ktsm.com KLBK-TV CBS Lubbock www.everythinglubbock.com KMID-TV ABC Midland/Odessa www.yourbasin.com KSAN-TV** NBC San Angelo www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

**Note: KSAN-TV will air the Texas A&M Commerce vs. Angelo State game via live television broadcast and streaming online video. All other games will be only be available via live-stream online at www.conchovalleyhomepage.com.