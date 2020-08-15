Younger players stepping up as leaders for Bronte in 2020

BRONTE, Texas– The Bronte Longhorns will be filled with youth this season, with just one senior on the team. There are three juniors, five sophomores and three freshmen. But a majority of those younger players saw plenty of playing time in 2019.

“Those kids really did work hard last year,” Head Coach Jourmain Matta said. “They are really taking initiative as being leaders of the team as well. I think that going to help them and help the entire team.”

Matta is entering his third season as head coach as the Longhorns take on a new and competitive district this season, going against the likes of Sterling City, Robert Lee, Roscoe Highland and Westbrook in District 8-1A Division I.

“When we saw realignment, we knew it was going to be tough and so we’ve been working towards that to try and get better. We know how good we need to be to compete with these teams.” Matta said.

Bronte will open up the season on the road at Rotan at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. August 27th.

