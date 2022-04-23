SAN ANGELO, TX. — The tenth ranked Belles softball team would finish off their 2022 home schedule with a bang, sweeping St. Mary’s on Saturday 4-1, and 3-2.

In game one, Lindsey Evans three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth would be the difference, plus a two-hitter by Genisis Armendariz who picked up her 18th win of the season.

In game two, in one of the wildest walk-offs ever, the Belles would rally late with two runs in the fifth, and then heads up baserunning by former Central grad Haylie Mitchell, who would score the game winning run for the Belles.

The Belles are now 37-8 overall and 21-7 in conference play, and close out the regular season next weekend against Lubbock Christian on the road.