Water Valley football player pioneers workouts with Facebook page

WATER VALLEY, Texas– When the University Interscholastic League canceled all remaining spring activities in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes had to find creative ways to stay in shape with gyms closed across the state.

Water Valley Junior Gabriel Smith created the ‘Wildcat Workout’ Facebook page for his peers. Within the first week, 100 members joined.

Smith said there was a workout plan posted in the group every day, and the athletes would share videos of their workouts within the Facebook page. It was a way for the students at Water Valley to stay in shape and also stay connected with one another.

