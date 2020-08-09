Wall welcomes multiple local teams for scrimmages

WALL, Texas– High School volleyball is just around the corner and the Wall Lady Hawks hosted several Concho Valley Teams for a day of scrimmages on Saturday. No spectators were allowed to attend.

Lake View, Water Valley and Sterling City competed in a variety of scrimmages throughout the day at Wall High School.

The regular season for classifications 1A through 4A may begin on Monday, August 10th, according to the University Interscholastic League’s modifications and guidelines for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

For more on the recent announcement regarding the UIL and their modifications, click the link below.

