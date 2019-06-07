Local Sports

Wall Set for 2nd State Tournament Appearance

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Wall Hawk Baseball team is in Round Rock gearing up for their State Semifinal match up against Kirbyville Wildcats. First pitch will be at 9:00 a.m. Friday at Dell Diamond. 

The Hawks are in the State Tournament for the second time in program history, previously going in 2017, and enter in with a 37-1 record, the best record of the four teams in 3A. 

The Wildcats are 33-7-1 coming in and are making their first appearance in the State Tournament. 

