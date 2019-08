SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles volleyball team is back on the court for their first practices of the 2019 season. The Belles brought in 6 recruits, and only graduated 1. The combination of depth and talent has head coach, Chuck Waddington excited.

With the addition of 8 new teams to the Lone Star Conference, the now 16-team conference was split into three separate divisions. Angelo State gets paired with West Texas A&M, Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico, Lubbock Christian, and UTPB.