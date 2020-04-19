Wall Head Coach Jason Schniers: ‘Out of our control’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Entering the 2020 season, the seventh-ranked Wall Hawks were determined to defend their Class 3A State Baseball Title.

Then the season came to a sudden end.

The UIL announced on Friday that its canceling all spring sports and championships for the rest of the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The announcement came just shortly after Governor Greg Abbott ordered all schools to remain closed to in-person learning for the rest of spring.

The Hawks last took the field on March 12 for a doubleheader and defeated Andrews 10-0 before tying Monahans 7-7. The season was halted a day later on March 13 and play would never resume, resulting in a 12-3-1 overall finish for Wall.

Wall Head Coach Jason Schniers reacts to the news in the video above.

