Veribest recollects spring successes as fall sports begin

VERIBEST, Texas– The start of two-a-days is bringing plenty of fuel for teams across the Concho Valley. For the Veribest community, it’s a special kind of energy.

“We thought we came off a lot of success, especially with the girls basketball program, the boys basketball program,” Head Football Coach Adrian Greenfield said. “We were really kinda flying high into it.”

Both the boys and girls basketball teams at Veribest advanced to the UIL playoffs in 2020. The Lady Falcons made school history with their first appearance to the UIL State Tournament. Girls Basketball was the last sport played at Veribest before the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown UIL competition across the state.

With football starting up, the Falcons are eager to win their first district title in school history, and making it back to the playoffs for their first trip since 2017.

“We got our expectations for the boys as we expect to be better this year and more competitive,” Greenfield said. “Got high expectations on the girls volleyball side as well.”

More Stories for you

• ‘New Energy’ in Miles under Wilhelm

MILES- Bulldogs’ head coach Jayson Wilhelm has brought a new energy to Miles. Coming over from Menard, he’s brought a…

• Junction continues to ‘Attack The Challenge’ in Contrucci’s second year

JUNCTION, Texas — The Junction Eagles haven’t won a district championship since 2003 and this season they’re looking t…

• Wall welcomes multiple local teams for scrimmages

WALL, Texas– High School volleyball is just around the corner and the Wall Lady Hawks hosted several Concho Valley…

• Winning tradition fuels Punchers quest for 10th straight district title

MASON — Mason is a program founded on it’s winning tradition. It starts from an early age and is passed down from…

• Drive, work ethic defines Cougars’ Brayden Wilcox

CHRISTOVAL — There are high hopes for the Christoval football program in 2020. The Cougars have 12 starters…

• LSC postpones 2020 fall sports, basketball to spring

RICHARDSON, Texas– The Lone Star Conference (LSC) Council of Presidents has officially postponed football, soccer and…