Veribest fills head coaching hole with Chris Schlicke

Veribest ISD unanimously approved former Wall assistant Chris Schlicke to become the program’s next head girls basketball coach.

Schlicke spent eight seasons with the Lady Hawks and helped the team reach the state tournament last season where Wall eventually fell to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in the semifinals.

Veribest was crowned district champions for the first time in 17 years last season after finishing with a 23-7 overall record. The Lady Falcons made it to the Region 2-1A semifinals where they lost to Hermleigh.