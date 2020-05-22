UIL releases guidelines for summer strength, conditioning programs

AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) revealed its updated Summer 2020 strength and conditioning and marching band practice guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 8 students in grades seven through 12 can begin strength and conditioning and sport specific skill instruction. Usually, a strength and conditioning session would last no more than two consecutive hours per day, Monday through Thursday, but due to the coronavirus the UIL is expanding the week to Monday through Friday.

Another change deals with sport specific skill instruction. With the expanded week, the UIL is now allowing a student to train no more than 90 minutes per day of sport specific skill instruction with no more than 60 minutes per day in a given sport. Normally, students were allotted two hours per week for sport specific skill instruction.

UIL Summer Strength and Conditioning/Sport Specific (COVID-19 Regulations):

Students may not be given access to locker rooms or shower facilities. Students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower at end of the workout.

During workouts, schools must have at least one staff member per 20 students in attendance to ensure appropriate social distancing, hygiene, and safety measures implemented.

Schools must have hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations readily available in the workout area. Students and staff should be encouraged to use it frequently.

All surfaces in workout areas must be thoroughly disinfected throughout and at the end of each day.

No clothing or towels may be laundered on site or shared during workouts.

Thee can be no shared water or food.

Before the start of summer workouts, and at the start of every week of summer workouts, schools should consider pre-screening all students for COVID symptoms that they or others living in their house may experience. Schools should consider taking the temperature of each student each day at the star of the conditioning sessions, if possible.

Schools should plan for entry and exit procedures that reduce the number of students and parents congregating outside and/or mixing around the workout areas and parking areas.

Sports Specific Activities Conducted Outdoors – Students may be placed in working groups no larger than 15 students. Each working group should maintain appropriate distance from other working groups.

Sports Specific Activities Conducted Indoors – Students may be placed in working groups no larger than 10 students. Each working group should maintain appropriate distance from other working groups.

Indoor workout activities can be conducted up to a maximum of 25-percent capacity.

The ending date for summer strength and conditioning programs and sport specific skill instruction remains unchanged. Junior High (incoming seventh and eighth grade) programs may run up to the day prior to the first day of school.

High School (incoming ninth and 12 grade) programs may run up to the day prior to the first day of school or the first day of the sports season, whichever is earlier. For athletes that participate in a sport that may start prior to the first day of school (football, volleyball, tennis and cross country), those athletes may not attend a summer strength and conditioning program or sport specific skill session in any sport once their sport season has began.

UIL Releases Summer Strength and Conditioning and Marching Band Practice Guidelines



PRESS RELEASE ➡️ https://t.co/OjvhXDTaxd



ATHLETICS INFO ➡️ https://t.co/ei4jcnHemr



MUSIC INFO ➡️ https://t.co/eEqL0Ymd4y pic.twitter.com/rzJLZvgofu — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 22, 2020

For more information visit https://www.uiltexas.org/athletics/covid-19-strength-conditioning-2020.

More Stories for you

• San Angelo ISD announces new Executive Director of Athletics

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD named Rodney Chant its new Executive Director of Athletics Friday a…

• NCAA cuts athletic schedules for 2020-2021 seasons

UPDATED (5/20/20): The NCAA has released a statement confirming schedule cuts in all Division II sports for the 2020-21…

• UIL provides update regarding summer activities

UPDATED (5/20/20) Here’s Irion County head football coach Don Coffell reaction to the news: “Tempered anticipation and…

• Rider leaving TLCA San Angelo for Yorktown, reuniting with John David Caffey

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brent Rider is leaving TLCA San Angelo after three y…

• This Day in Sports: May 17, 2015

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Angelo State Baseball dropped its first game of the South Central Regional Tournament in 2…

• Montana Roots, Family Time: Belles HC Nate Harris shares own ties to ‘The Last Dance’

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– Angelo State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Nate Harris has been dialed in to ESPN’s 10-part…