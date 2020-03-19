UIL extends suspension of all activities to May 4th

AUSTIN–The University of Interscholastic League announced on Thursday that it is extending the suspension of all contests to May 4th due to the increased concerns of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Originally the suspension was only until March 29th.

Practices, rehearsals and workouts will also remain suspended until further notice.

“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”

