SAN ANGELO, TX. — The duo of Tyler Ware and Flynn McNabb captured their first San Angelo Country Club title Sunday evening, in the Men’s Partnership flight.

Ware and Flynn McNabb led from start to finish this weekend, capturing the San Angelo Country Club Men’s Partnership golf title Sunday evening.

Ware and McNabb would shoot a final round 69 to finish the tournament with a score of 15 under, two shots better than the duo of John Duke Hudson and Colton Williams who shot 13 under.