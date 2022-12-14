SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State football’s Andrew Pitts, Daron Allman and Jacob Long were selected to two Division II All-America teams.

Pitts was named a First-Team All-American for Division II by the Associated Press after leading the Lone Star Conference in interceptions with seven this season. Pitts was a big part of the Rams’ defense that ranked first in Division II in total interceptions while holding their opponents to the fourth-fewest passing yards this season.

Daron Allman and Jacob Long were also named to the AP All-America list, both earning Second-Team nods. Allman led the LSC in tackles for loss this season with 15, a part of the top-ranked defense the Rams had this season, while Long was part of the offensive line that saw the Rams lead the conference in offensive yards and points.

All three of these players were also named All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association with Pitts earning a first-team selection, and Allman and Long on the second-team list.