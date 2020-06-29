Three-peat: Hudson, Williams win 2020 San Angelo Country Club Men’s Partnership

SAN ANGELO, Texas– John Duke Hudson and Colton Williams defended their title and won the 61st San Angelo Country Club Men’s Partnership. This is also the sixth title since 2013 for Hudson.

The duo finished shot 66 in the final round, finishing at -18. They shot their best round of golf on day one of the tournament on Thursday, with a score of 65.

Reed Stegall and Garrison Lackey placed second in the Championship flight, at -8 with a score of 71 in the final round.

Full results of the 2020 San Angelo Country Club Men’s Partnership can be found at the link below. https://2020partnership.golfgenius.com/pages/6149059478152051248

