This Day in Sports: May 9th, 2007; 2012; 2015

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’re a die hard Angelo State sports fan, you know the significance of May 9th all too well.

On the diamond, the Rams baseball team has three Lone Star Conference Tournament Championships on its resume, and yes, all of those titles were captured on the ninth day of May.

Pretty strange, right?

The first title for Angelo State came on May 9, 2007. In only its third-year as a baseball program, the Rams defeated Abilene Christian 3-1 behind a strong pitching performance from Cody Broussard. He tossed 7.2 innings, allowed just one run and struck out five batters to lead ASU to the top of the Lone Star Conference.

Exactly five years later, the Rams found themselves back on top of the LSC mountain with their second tournament title in program history. Angelo State shutout Tarleton State 6-0 to secure the championship. Junior catcher Quaid McKinnon was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after racking up nine hits, nine RBIs and four doubles.

And yes, three years after that on May 9, 2015 the Rams captured a third LSC Tournament Title, outlasting Tarleton State 8-6. It also marks ASU’s most recent victory in a conference tournament final.

Angelo State Baseball has three Lone Star Conference Tournament Championships and all three have come on May 9th.

However, the May 9th magic expands past the diamond.

The Belles Track and Field team also racked in some hardware on May 9, 2015.

While the Rams were busy securing a third LSC Tournament Title, the Belles were showing out in front of their home crowd at LeGrand Stadium. The team notched its seventh straight Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship, finishing 21.5 points ahead of second place West Texas A&M.

Is it a coincidence? Who knows? But, maybe May 9th should be a holiday for Angelo State.

At least they have the rings to back it up.