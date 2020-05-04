 This Day in Sports: May 3rd, 2014

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On this day six years ago No. 10 Angelo State upset over No. 1 West Texas A&M to claim the program’s sixth Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship.

The Belles defeated the Lady Buffs 5-3 behind freshman pitcher Kenedy Urbany 13th complete game of the season. The freshman was named the Lone Star Conference Championship MVP after allowing just three runs on six hit.

Sophomore infielder Darian Dunn got things going for the Belles on the offensive end in the third inning with an RBI single to center field, bringing the score to 2-1 in favor of the Lady Buffs. Junior fielder Rachel Moore then tied the game with another RBI single.

West Texas A&M broke the tie in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run by junior infielder Allie Cranfill, which gave the Lady Buffs a 3-2 lead.

However, Angelo State got back to work the very next inning and junior infielder Micherie Koria ignited the run with a lead off single. A couple batters later senior infielder Kelci Garza hit into a fielder’s choice with two on, and after a throwing error by the Lady Buffs, the Belles took a 4-3 advantage.

Senior infielder Tina Cisneros then slapped one off the left field wall to bring home junior catcher Megan Granado to give ASU a 5-3 lead.

The win snapped West Texas A&M’s 29-game winning and it was the Lady Buffs’ first home loss of the season.

Angelo State secured the automatic berth into the NCAA Division II playoffs where they lost to St. Mary’s, finishing the season 41-16 overall and 19-8 in LSC action.

