This Day in Sports: May 2nd, 2015

Central sweeps gymnastics state titles for first time in program history

SAN ANGELO, Texas — May 2nd, 2015 serves to be a historical day for the Central Gymnastics teams.

One might even say that on this day in sports the Bobcats and Lady Cats “stuck the landing” at the Texas High School Gymnastics Championships.

All puns aside, if you’re still reading this article… let’s have a little history lesson.

Entering the 2015 season, the Central boy’s and girl’s gymnastics teams combined for 13 state championships. However, both the Bobcats and Lady Cats have never captured a state title in the same year.

Drum roll, please…. that’s until, you guessed it: May 2, 2015.

The Central girls claimed their third straight state title by defeating L.D. Bell with a score of 232.775-229.950, while the Bobcats squeaked past Saginaw 336.550-336.400 for their first state championship in 14 years.

The Lady Cats went on to win their ninth state trophy in 2019, which snapped a four-year drought, and finished ranked No. 1 this year after the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bobcats finished 2020 ranked No. 9.

