THIS DAY IN SPORTS: May 23rd, 2012

San Angelo Colts explode for 16 runs in Opening Night win over McAllen

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Colts are forever stitched into the history of San Angelo. Baseball was the city’s greatest pastime with the Colts constantly putting on a show for fans before the independent minor league team folded in 2014.

Football stole the city’s heart, but the Colts will always be a fond memory for those who were able to witness a game at Foster Field.

Fun Fact: According to the archives of the Standard-Times, the San Angelo Colts averaged 2,143 fans per game in 2012.

Entering the 2012 season, San Angelo was coming off a dominate year in which it won the regular season championship and broke a franchise record with 172 home runs.

How would the Colts respond?

May 23, 2012 was a chance to show fans what the San Angelo Colts were all about. The McAllen Thunder came to town for a three-game series and a firework show was scheduled to take place after the game.

However, the Colts put on an explosive performance of their own scoring in all but two innings, hitting two home runs and defeating the Thunder 16-6 to open the season.

The Colts went on to finish 51-45 overall in 2012 and lost in the semifinals.

