Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

This Day in Sports: May 22nd, 2016

Local Sports

Angelo State claims third Regional Title

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado– Angelo State Baseball won their second straight and third over all NCAA DII South Central Regional Championship, beating St. Edward’s 9-2.

The Rams advanced to their second straight College World Series in 2016, and became the first DII Baseball program in Texas and in the Lone Star Conference to win back-to-back Regional Championships.

More Stories for you

• San Angelo Stadium lights up for 2020 seniors
SAN ANGELO, Texas– On Friday night from 9:00-10:00 p.m. San Angelo Stadium shined their lights as a symbol of hope and…

• UIL releases guidelines for summer strength, conditioning programs
AUSTIN, Texas — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) revealed its updated Summer 2020 strength and c…

• San Angelo ISD announces new Executive Director of Athletics
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD named Rodney Chant its new Executive Director of Athletics Friday a…

• NCAA cuts athletic schedules for 2020-2021 seasons
UPDATED (5/20/20): The NCAA has released a statement confirming schedule cuts in all Division II sports for the 2020-21…

• UIL provides update regarding summer activities
UPDATED (5/20/20) Here’s Irion County head football coach Don Coffell reaction to the news: “Tempered anticipation and…

• Rider leaving TLCA San Angelo for Yorktown, reuniting with John David Caffey
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Brent Rider is leaving TLCA San Angelo after three y…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley