This Day in Sports: May 22nd, 2016

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado– Angelo State Baseball won their second straight and third over all NCAA DII South Central Regional Championship, beating St. Edward’s 9-2.

The Rams advanced to their second straight College World Series in 2016, and became the first DII Baseball program in Texas and in the Lone Star Conference to win back-to-back Regional Championships.

