This Day in Sports: May 17, 2015

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Angelo State Baseball dropped its first game of the South Central Regional Tournament in 2015, which put them in a tough situation.

The third-seeded Rams had to reel off four wins in a row to secure a spot in the NCAA DII College World Series for only the second time in program history. Angelo State won its next two, setting up the final day with games against No. 4-seed Colorado State-Pueblo and sixth-seeded St. Mary’s on May 17, 2015.

The Rams battled Colorado State-Pueblo to start the day and avenged their loss earlier in the tournament with a 15-7 win to advance to the South Central Championship game against St. Mary’s.

And The Rattlers started the championship game with a bang.

Senior outfielder Brooks Orton crushed a two-run home run off junior pitcher Steve Naemark in the top of the first inning to give St. Mary’s a 2-0 lead.

Naemark started the championship game with little rest, throwing in all but one tournament game. The junior allowed two runs in the first inning, but got stronger as the game went on.

“I asked for the ball,” Naemark said. “I wanted to go out. I’ll be the first to tell you that I’m sore, and tired, and I’ve got nothing left in the tank, but this team’s success is bigger than anything.”

Angelo State responded in the bottom of the second inning with a three-run home run to left field by senior outfielder Cody Semler. The Rams then an insurance run in the third inning courtesy of an RBI single from senior infielder Brett David, which scored senior infielder J.C. Snyder.

The Rams went on to defeat St. Mary’s 5-2 behind a 107-pitch complete game gem from Naemark, who recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just four hits.

“I wanted to go to the World Series, plain and simple,” Naemark said. “It’s just the ultimate goal. We’ve had it since the fall and we worked too hard not to go. Everyone on this team contributed to that and I was just trying to do my part.”

Naemark tossed 257 pitches in the span of four days to earn the NCAA DII South Central Championship Co-MVP honor along with teammate senior infielder Paxton DeLaGarza who hit a .478 with nine RBI in the tournament.

“Starting the game I was hoping he’d give us about five [innings],” head coach Kevin Brooks said. “But I thought he got better as the game went on. I wasn’t going to take him out until he told me he was done.”

“I’m really happy for the guys more than anything,” Brooks added. “They busted their tale, done everything we’ve asked of them. For Angelo State it means a lot.”

The Rams went on to lose two of three at the NCAA DII College World Series in Town of Carey, North Carolina. Angelo State finished its 2015 season with a 42-18 overall record.

