This Day in Sports: May 16th, 2015

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 2015 baseball season is considered one of Angelo State’s most successful years in program history and a key factor was the team’s resiliency.

If the Rams were backed against the ropes, you knew the 2015 squad would dig their spikes in the dirt and fight for a comeback.

And they showed that in back-to-back games against St. Mary’s and the South Central Regional host top-seeded Colorado Mesa.

On May 15th, Angelo State was down to its final out in an elimination game against St. Mary’s, but rallied to win 5-2 in extra innings.

The win set up an elimination date with Colorado Mesa on May 16th, 2015. The Mavericks entered the game with a 48-8 overall record. There’s no way the Rams can upset the regional host on its home turf, right?

Wrong.

Angelo State started the game with a hot bat and did most of its damage in the top of the second, scoring seven runs on six hits. Senior outfielder Cody Semler got things going for the Rams by drawing a bases-loaded walk to bring the score to 1-1.

Following the bases loaded walk, senior catcher David Goggin kept the hitting train alive with a one out single to center field for the next run, putting ASU ahead 2-1. Sophomore outfielder Nehwon Norkeh then collected a bases-clearing double, which drove in three runs to give the Rams a 5-1 advantage.

Senior infielder Paxton DeLaGarza capped off the seven-run explosion with a groundout to short, which scored senior infielder Sam Kohler.

The Rams held on to the early lead to defeat the Mavericks 8-6 and advance to the final day of the South Central Regional Tournament.

Junior pitcher Matt Shannon picked up his fourth win of the season, improving to 4-1 on the year after coming in for relief in the third inning. The Pleasanton, Texas native took the mound and recorded nine straight outs and finished with five strikeouts. Junior pitcher Steve Naemark earned the save for Angelo State.

Tune into KLST on Sunday at 10 p.m. to find out how the Rams did on Championship Sunday of the 2015 South Central Regional Tournament.

