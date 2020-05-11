This Day in Sports: May 10th, 2013

Angelo State Softball shuts down No. 11 Colorado School of Mines in NCAA Tournament

CANYON, TEXAS– Angelo State Softball took down No. 11 Colorado School of Mines in the opening round of the NCAA DII Tournament on May 10th, 2013. It was the first meeting between the Rambelles and the Orediggers, and a memorable one.

ASU and Mines were scoreless through four innings, until the top of 5th. The Rambelles unloaded on offense, starting off with an RBI single to left by Kacie Easley to score Ambra Hill. Then with the bases loaded, Darian Dunn hit a grand slam to left field to give ASU a 5-0 lead. The Rambelles scored eight in the top of the sixth and shut out the Orediggers, winning 13-0 in six innings.

The Orediggers starting pitcher, Kelly Unkrich, gave up 10 earned runs and five hits in five and two-thirds innings pitched. She allowed 23 earned runs prior to her start against Angelo State.

Mary Kate McKay allowed just five hits from Mines and struck out the final three batters to lift ASU to victory in the bottom of the sixth.

