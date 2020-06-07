This Day in Sports: June 7th, 2019

ROUND ROCK, Texas– The Wall Hawks capped of the 2019 season the way every team dreams of doing, as the UIL State Champions. In the State Semifinals, No. 1 Wall faced Kirbyville and beat the Wildcats 5-4 in extra innings.

Wall led 1-0 in the bottom of the second. and extended the lead with an RBI single by Kye Herbert to score Sutton Hurst.

In the top of the 6th inning, the game was tied at three and Ryan Gully came in for relief for Caleb Heuretz. Hunter Wallis hit a deep ball to left to give Kirbyville a 4-3 lead.

Down to their last out in the bottom of the 7th, with the bases loaded Jake Jansa walked to bring in Gully to tie the game at four, and eventually to extra innings.

In the bottom of the 9th, Gage Weishuhn came up to bat with a runner on second, and singled up the middle to score Caleb Heuertz for the walk-off win.